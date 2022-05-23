Vancouver police investigate homicide outside high-end nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year after one man was killed outside the Gallery Vancouver Club.

Police said officers responded to 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. after a fight broke out on the street between a large group near SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street.

Officers said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

Read more: Arrest made after assault at south Vancouver home

“Despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance Service and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died,” police said in a release.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, police confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

A witness of the scene, Tim Chaput, works nearby and got off his bus around 4 a.m. Monday.

He said the intersection was closed and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

“I noticed two ambulances and both of them were being loaded with patients at that time,” he said.

Chaput said he also noticed one of the crews was performing CPR on a patient.

“There were people all over the place,” he added.

1:33 Mystery crime scene at Vancouver home Mystery crime scene at Vancouver home

Chaput said the nightclub is a “hopping place” and it’s often very busy when he arrives in the early morning hours.

The club’s parking lot remained behind police tape on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This incident happened close to a nearby nightclub at closing time,” Const. Tania Visintin with Vancouver police said in a release. “We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened this morning and we need them to call police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.