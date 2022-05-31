Mandatory evacuations ordered at Dauphin Lake communities over flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of two communities along the southern shores of Dauphin Lake have been given mandatory evacuation orders due to flooding.

The Rural Municipality of Lakeshore issued the orders for Ochre Beach and Crescent Cove Tuesday afternoon.

“We will be coordinating a door to door evacuation for anyone who requires assistance leaving their property. Please refrain from accessing the area if not necessary,” the municipality said in a post on its Facebook page shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Affected residents are being told to reach out to the RM office at 204-733-2423 for more information.

An overland flood warning has been issued for most of southern Manitoba, including the area around Dauphin Lake.

On Monday the province warned a powerful Colorado low starting Monday night could bring as much as 75 mm of rain and winds gusting as high as 100 km/h to some parts of southern Manitoba over 48 hours.

Officials said the storm could rise water levels on lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba, Dauphin and Winnipegosis by more than five feet.

The province said it was working with about 50 communities, First Nations, parks and local authorities to ensure people are prepared.

Manitoba has been walloped by wet weather for weeks. It’s brought significant flooding, damage and evacuations in some areas.

The province said as of Monday 32 local states of emergency have been declared across Manitoba.

— With files from The Canadian Press