Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Mandatory evacuations ordered at Dauphin Lake communities over flooding

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 4:51 pm
The Rural Municipality of Lakeshore issued the orders for Ochre Beach and Crescent Cove Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Rural Municipality of Lakeshore issued the orders for Ochre Beach and Crescent Cove Tuesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Keith Levit

Residents of two communities along the southern shores of Dauphin Lake have been given mandatory evacuation orders due to flooding.

The Rural Municipality of Lakeshore issued the orders for Ochre Beach and Crescent Cove Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: Heavy rains, strong winds could rise southern Manitoba lakes by 5 feet, province warns

“We will be coordinating a door to door evacuation for anyone who requires assistance leaving their property. Please refrain from accessing the area if not necessary,” the municipality said in a post on its Facebook page shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Affected residents are being told to reach out to the RM office at 204-733-2423 for more information.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rains, strong winds could rise southern Manitoba lakes by 5 feet, province warn' Heavy rains, strong winds could rise southern Manitoba lakes by 5 feet, province warn
Heavy rains, strong winds could rise southern Manitoba lakes by 5 feet, province warn

An overland flood warning has been issued for most of southern Manitoba, including the area around Dauphin Lake.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Monday the province warned a powerful Colorado low starting Monday night could bring as much as 75 mm of rain and winds gusting as high as 100 km/h to some parts of southern Manitoba over 48 hours.

Officials said the storm could rise water levels on lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba, Dauphin and Winnipegosis by more than five feet.

Read more: Significant rainfall expected for already flooded southern, central Manitoba

The province said it was working with about 50 communities, First Nations, parks and local authorities to ensure people are prepared.

Manitoba has been walloped by wet weather for weeks. It’s brought significant flooding, damage and evacuations in some areas.

The province said as of Monday 32 local states of emergency have been declared across Manitoba.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba flooding tagmandatory evacuation tagCrescent Cove tagOcrhre Beach tagRM of Lakeshore tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers