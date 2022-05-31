Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Pap Tests: When you need them and when you don’t' Pap Tests: When you need them and when you don’t

Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.

The Health Department says the province will systematically offer HPV testing for cervical cancer screening to all women aged 25 to 65, every five years.

Read more: Think you’re too old for the HPV vaccine? Think again, say experts

A government health-care research institute said in a January report that the HPV test is more sensitive than a Pap smear and could allow patients to collect their own test samples.

Trending Stories

The Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux says that almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.

Read more: What is a pap test? Here’s what doctors are looking for

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Department says it’s currently up to doctors to recommend Pap smears during routine medical visits and that the tests are not administered with any regularity across the province.

Around one in 168 Canadian women will develop cervical cancer.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec health tagWomen's health taghpv tagCervical Cancer tagCancer Screening tagPap Test tagHuman Papillomavirus tagPap smear tagHPV testing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers