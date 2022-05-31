Pedestrians suffer serious injuries in separate Hamilton collisions hours apart

Send this page to someone via email

Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles in separate incidents just hours apart in Hamilton on Monday night, according to the Hamilton Police Service.

The first of the occurences happened in Stoney Creek on Highway 8 near Envoy Bouelvard when a 38-year-old man was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a vehicle travelling east.

“He was transported to hospital, where he underwent surgery,” Cst. Indy Bharaj said in an email to Global News.

“Injuries sustained were serious but non-life-threatening.”

Less than two hours later, HPS were called out to an alleged hit and run at MacNab Street South and Hunter Street.

“A parked vehicle reversed and struck a 59-year-old female. The vehicle then fled the area,” said Bharaj.

He said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. with investigators speaking to witnesses and checking for video surveillence in the area minutes later. That pedestrian also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both matters are active investigations.

Anyone with information on either collision can reach out to HPS or Crime Stoppers.

