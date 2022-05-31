Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old boy charged with 10 firearm-related offences: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 11:39 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy is facing 10 different charges following a firearms investigation.

Police say he was arrested on Monday in the city’s east end, near the Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

The force alleges that the boy had a .22-calibre handgun and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teenagers face charges in separate pellet gun shootings at two Toronto schools

He was charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm, having an altered serial number on a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, among other offences.

Police say he’s scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto Police tagHandgun tagToronto guns tagteenager arrested tagfirearm related offences tagteenager possession guns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers