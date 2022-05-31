Menu

Crime

Teenagers face charges in separate pellet gun shootings at two Toronto schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 6:47 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say one person has died following a Saturday morning fire at an apartment building in the city's east end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police say one person has died following a Saturday morning fire at an apartment building in the city's east end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Three teenagers are facing charges after separate pellet gun shootings at two schools in Toronto.

In the first incident, police were called to a school in the city’s west end at 12:45 p.m. Monday after a 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot with a pellet gun.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with weapons dangerous.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, police were called to a second school, also in west Toronto, after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and arm with a pellet gun on school property.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man shot and killed by police near Toronto school was carrying pellet gun, SIU says

Police found two teenage boys with pellet guns a short distance away.

A 15-year-old suspect is charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous, while a 17-year-old suspect is charged with weapons dangerous.

The shootings are being investigated separately, and officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact them.

Police are also reminding people who own pellet or B.B. guns to use them in a safe and legal manner.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
