Quebec announces 8 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise slightly

Quebec registered eight additional deaths linked to the COVID-19 health crisis as hospitalizations rose slightly Tuesday.

There were 1,181 people hospitalized with the disease, an increase of four compared with the previous day. There were 47 admissions and 43 discharges.

The number of pandemic-related cases in intensive care units stood at 32, a drop of one.

The daily tally also included 513 new novel coronavirus cases based on PCR testing results. That kind of screening is only accessible to certain groups and remains off limits to most of the population.

Officials say 9,789 tests were given at government-run sites on Sunday, the most recent day for which that information is given.

The province also saw the results of 235 more rapid tests declared by Quebecers on the online portal in the last day. This includes 204 positive results.

The COVID-19 immunization campaign doled out another 4,967 doses of the vaccine in the past 24 hours. More than 19.9 million shots have been given to date.

Meanwhile, the number of health-care workers off the job due to the pandemic stood at 3,868.

The province’s official caseload reached 1,066,195 in the latest update, while the death toll came to a total of 15,420.