Vélo Québec promotes everyday cycling with ‘Bike to Work Day’

Leave the car in park and hop onto your bicycle. That’s the message Vélo Québec is promoting Tuesday with Bike to Work Day.

To mark the end of bike month, the cycling agency is encouraging the public to don their helmets and ride on two wheels to the office.

“It’s important to highlight the fact that it is possible to get to work by bike,” director-general Jean-François Rheault said.

Some 36 per cent of the Quebec population live less than five kilometres from their workplace, according to Rheault.

He says with the implementation of more cycling infrastructure, riding to work can be made simpler and safer.

Projet Montréal has announced a $17-million plan that would see major work done on the city’s bicycle network, totalling 36 kilometres of bike paths.

A team of cycling enthusiasts were on hand Tuesday in Parc La Fontaine as well as in Longueuil, stopping cyclists and offering tips and advice to improve the urban riding experience and promote active transportation.

“The idea is to just let people know it’s possible. Some people do it just to try it out and have it on their radar,” Rheault said.

Vélo Québec says they understand cycling to work is not always ideal or easy, especially when travelling long distances.

Rheault says the goal is to incorporate the mode of transportation into the grand scheme of things, creating new habits.

“For someone who lives on the West Island, perhaps they will not be able to make it to their final destination downtown but they can use the bike to get to the bus, the train station,” Rheault said.

“Cycling is part of the cocktail of mobility.”

The event coincides with a slew of cycling activities being put on this weekend by Vélo Québec, with La Tour la Nuit Friday and the Tour De L’Île on Sunday.

