‘My poor baby died all alone’: Crown seeking adult sentence in Winnipeg manslaughter trial

Send this page to someone via email

It was an emotional day in court Monday for the family of homicide victim Joshua Hansen, as they shared tearful and heart-wrenching victim impact statements.

Joshua Hansen was killed in August 2020 outside the Mount Royal Hotel in Winnipeg at the age of 29. On Monday, court heard Hansen had been stabbed through the heart.

The accused is charged with manslaughter and cannot be named under a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The Crown is seeking an adult sentence of eight years plus a 20-year weapons prohibition.

The defence is seeking a youth sentence, which would be a maximum of three years.

Eight victim impact statements were read in court Monday, many of them with hands and voices shaking and fighting back tears.

Story continues below advertisement

“Joshua died under horrendous circumstances,” said Alexi Hansen, sister of the victim, while struggling to fight back tears.

“I am tormented everyday at the thought of what he endured during his last minutes of life. I am forever traumatized by the thought of this. Repetitive nightmares continue to haunt me on a regular basis.”

Hansen’s mother, Elizabeth Thomas, says she would give anything to be able to comfort her son during his final minutes.

“My poor baby died all alone with no one to comfort him,” Thomas said. “I never got to comfort him or tell him how much I loved him.

“These thoughts will haunt me for the rest of my days here on earth.”

Family and friends of the victim held a peaceful protest after court Monday outside of Candace House, calling for justice for Joshua.

“My son hated violence and he died that way. It’s not fair to the family, it’s not fair to me,” Thomas said through tears outside Candace House.

“I miss him every day, there’s not a day goes by that I don’t cry for him. I want him to know that, straight from the bottom of my heart. I would do anything to hold onto him and give him a kiss and tell him how much I love him.”

Advertisement