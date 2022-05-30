SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Study struggles to explain why Quebec has high COVID death toll but low excess death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 3:40 pm
Paramedics transfer a person from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Saturday, December 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
Paramedics transfer a person from an ambulance into a hospital in Montreal, Saturday, December 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Researchers are having a hard time explaining why Quebec had Canada’s highest official COVID-19 death toll despite a relatively low number of excess deaths between March 2020 and October 2021.

A new study released Monday by the Canadian Medical Association Journal tried to answer that question but came up short.

Read more: Coroner says Quebec Health Department chose to ignore COVID-19 risk in long-term care

The study says Quebec had 4,033 excess deaths during that period but reported 11,470 COVID-19 fatalities — almost three times more. It’s the biggest gap recorded in Canada during the pandemic.

Excess deaths refer to the degree to which observed deaths exceed expected deaths based on modelling from previous years.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order' Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order – May 14, 2022

Kimberlyn McGrail, author of the study, Excess mortality, COVID-19 and health care systems in Canada, says she observed too many factors to offer any definitive answer.

Story continues below advertisement

Frédéric Fleury-Payeur with Quebec’s statistical institute says he thinks Quebec doctors included COVID-19 as a cause of death more liberally than doctors in other provinces did.

Read more: COVID-19: No new deaths as Quebec sees dip in hospitalizations

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagCanadian Medical Association Journal tagQuebec COVID deaths tagQuebec excess deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers