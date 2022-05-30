COVID-19: No new deaths as Quebec sees dip in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported no new deaths amid a slight drop in hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 on Monday.

There were 1,177 people hospitalized with the disease, a net decrease of five. This comes after 41 admissions and 46 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases stood at 33, a rise of four.

The province also recorded 350 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The daily tally is based on PCR testing, which is only accessible to high-risk groups.

On that note, 8,250 tests were given at screening clinics in the latest update.

Health authorities say the results of 185 additional rapid tests were declared by Quebecers. Among those, 152 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination rollout doled out another 3,044 doses in the past 24-hour period. More than 19.9 million shots have been given to date.

As of Monday, there were 3,680 health-care workers off the job for pandemic-related reasons.

Quebec has reported 1,065,682 official infections since 2020. The death toll has reached 15,412.