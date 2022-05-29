Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s new Arctic and offshore patrol ships named after naval heroes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2022 2:55 pm
Members of the Royal Canadian Navy and federal and provincial government dignitaries gathered on the Halifax waterfront Sunday for the naming ceremony for two of Canada's new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships. View image in full screen
Members of the Royal Canadian Navy and federal and provincial government dignitaries gathered on the Halifax waterfront Sunday for the naming ceremony for two of Canada's new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships. Ashley Field/Global News

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy and federal and provincial government dignitaries gathered on the Halifax waterfront Sunday for the naming ceremony for two of Canada’s new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.

HMCS Margaret Brooke and HMCS Max Bernays are named after two Canadian naval heroes.

Read more: Canadian Navy to welcome first Arctic and offshore patrol ship on Friday

Margaret Brooke enrolled as a nursing sister dietician in 1942, and during her 20 years in the navy she rose to the rank of Lieutenant-Commander.

In October 1942 off the coast of Newfoundland, the ferry SS Caribou was sunk by a German submarine, and while fighting for her own survival, Brooke did everything possible to save the life of a colleague and friend.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Despite her heroic efforts, her friend succumbed to the frigid water.

In August 1942 Max Bernays was acting chief petty officer and was the coxswain aboard HMCS Assiniboine.

Despite a fire that engulfed the bridge and wheelhouse of the Assiniboine during a fierce battle with a German submarine, Bernays was able to ram the submarine and sink it.

HMCS Margaret Brooke was delivered to the navy last summer, while HMCS Max Bernays will be delivered this fall.

Click to play video: 'HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening' HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening
HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening – Oct 5, 2018
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Royal Canadian Navy tagHMCS Margaret Brooke tagoffshore patrol ship tagHMCS Max Bernays tagarctic and offshore patrol ships tagarctic ships tagOffshore Patrol Ships tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers