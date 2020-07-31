Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Canadian Navy to welcome first Arctic and offshore patrol ship on Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
The Royal Canadian Navy is entering a new era today as it officially welcomes the long-overdue HMCS Harry deWolf into its fleet. The future HMCS Harry DeWolf, the navy's first Arctic and offshore patrol ship, built at the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard, heads from the harbour in Halifax for sea trials on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
The Royal Canadian Navy is entering a new era today as it officially welcomes the long-overdue HMCS Harry deWolf into its fleet. The future HMCS Harry DeWolf, the navy's first Arctic and offshore patrol ship, built at the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard, heads from the harbour in Halifax for sea trials on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

The Royal Canadian Navy is set to officially welcome the first Arctic and offshore patrol ship to its fleet on Friday.

HMCS Harry deWolf is the first armed warship to have been finished through the federal government’s multibillion-dollar shipbuilding plan.

Read more: Delivery of first Arctic and offshore patrol ship delayed again

It arrives two years behind schedule. The original plan was to have Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax deliver the ship in 2018, before the date was pushed to the end of 2019 and then the first three months of 2020 before finally arriving at this date.

The deWolf is the first of six new Arctic and offshore patrol vessels to be built in decades for the Royal Canadian Navy to conduct military operations in the Arctics.

Story continues below advertisement

Rob Huebert, an expert on the Arctic at the University of Calgary, told the Canadian Press that the deWolf’s arrival heralds a significant shift for the navy, which has tended to focus on the rest of the world and leave Canada’s Far North to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Trending Stories
Government to purchase a sixth Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Harjit Sajjan
Government to purchase a sixth Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Harjit Sajjan

More and more countries are starting to increase their interest — and military footprints — in the Arctic as it becomes easier to access due to climate change.

The delay in the delivery of the deWolf has put the timeline for the delivery of the next vessel in flux, though DND told Global News in March that lessons are being learned from the construction of the first vessel that will benefit the seven additional vessels to come.

Read more: Ottawa awards $72.6M contract for Halifax-class frigate maintenance to Irving company

Story continues below advertisement

Construction of the third and fourth vessel is already underway.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of CalgaryDepartment of National DefenceRoyal Canadian NavyDNDCanadian Coast GuardIrvingIrving ShipbuildingAOPSRCNHMCS Harry DewolfArctic and offshore patrol shipArctic And Offshore Patrol Vesselnational shipbuilding program
Flyers
More weekly flyers