Man wanted after woman assaulted, thrown to ground and choked in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 20-year-old man is wanted after a woman was assaulted, thrown to the ground and choked in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto police said in a news release that shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the area of Woodbine and Cosburn avenues in the city’s east end for an assault.

The statement said a woman got into a car with a man and he drove away, refusing to let her leave.

The man allegedly assaulted her, made threats and stole her personal items.

Read more: Toronto police charge 3 after investigation into trafficking underage Alberta girl

Police said he also threw her to the ground and choked her.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Toronto resident Zachary John is wanted for two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of theft, three counts of assault, uttering threats and assault by choking.

“He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.