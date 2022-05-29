Dinosaurs roar into Penticton, B.C.

Travel back to the land before time with Jurassic Quest, an immersive experience that has roared into Penticton, B.C. for the weekend.

“We are the largest and most time expansive dinosaur exhibit in North America, we have aquatic reptiles and about 165 million years’ worth of prehistoric dinosaurs,” said Bethany Mayes, who plays ‘Brainy Beth’.

Kids and their families are invited to walk through time, ride a dinosaur, become a raptor trainer, dig for artifacts, do crafts, and of course, take photos with the dinosaurs.

“Families can walk through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to see the dinos that ruled on land. They can do a “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit, making its Canadian debut, and come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long Megalodon,” states a press release from the show.

Not only will attendees be up close and personal with dinosaurs but they can learn about fossils from some of the experts on site.

“The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth millions of years ago.”

Jurassic Quest wraps up this weekend in Penticton before migrating to the next stop in Red Deer, Alberta.

Tickets are still available for Sunday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at www.valleyfirsttix.evenue.net