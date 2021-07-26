Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 26 2021 10:31am
04:27

Telus World of Science having a ‘dino-mite’ summer

The Telus World of Science is featuring all things prehistoric this summer with its Expedition: Dinosaurs exhibition.

