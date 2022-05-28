Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police charge ‘repeat offender’ for driving violations

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 3:43 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man from Mississauga after a series of driving-related offences.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said they made an arrest after a man was wanted for a series of different offences, including failure to stop after a collision and driving while impaired.

In April 2022, police said they “observed” the man driving when he was forbidden from doing so. After further investigation, on Friday, police arrested Ryan Kong, a 46-year-old from Mississauga.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 adult, 1 child struck by car near Toronto supermarket: police

He faces a lengthy list of charges, including four counts of operating while prohibited and two counts of driving under suspension.

Police said he was also wanted for outstanding charges that include two counts of flight from a peace officer and two counts of operating while impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

Kong was scheduled for a bail hearing Brampton on Saturday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagBrampton tagPRP tagMississauga collision tagPolice Collision tagMississauga driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers