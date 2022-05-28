Peel police charge ‘repeat offender’ for driving violations

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man from Mississauga after a series of driving-related offences.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said they made an arrest after a man was wanted for a series of different offences, including failure to stop after a collision and driving while impaired.

In April 2022, police said they “observed” the man driving when he was forbidden from doing so. After further investigation, on Friday, police arrested Ryan Kong, a 46-year-old from Mississauga.

He faces a lengthy list of charges, including four counts of operating while prohibited and two counts of driving under suspension.

Police said he was also wanted for outstanding charges that include two counts of flight from a peace officer and two counts of operating while impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

Kong was scheduled for a bail hearing Brampton on Saturday.