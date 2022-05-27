Menu

Crime

B.C. RCMP seek truck stolen with Pomeranian puppy still inside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 10:19 pm
RCMP on Vancouver Island are looking for help to find a stolen truck with a dog inside it. According to west shore RCMP - a truck with a camper and this Pomeranian dog inside was stolen from Langford early Thursday morning.

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen truck that had the owner’s Pomeranian puppy inside when it was taken.

Police say the truck was taken between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday near Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road in Langford.

Read more: ‘Keep the car’: B.C. family pleads for return of dog stolen with their vehicle

The stolen truck is a grey 2006 Ford F-250 SuperCab with B.C. licence plate PM7621. The vehicle had an attached camper on it, which police have since recovered.

Anyone who sees this truck or ‘Nugget’ is urged to contact West Shore RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who sees this truck or ‘Nugget’ is urged to contact West Shore RCMP. West Shore RCMP

The truck, however, and the three-month old puppy named ‘Nugget’ remain missing.

On Friday, the dog’s owner took to Facebook to say the puppy was believed to have been spotted in Langley with a woman between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

