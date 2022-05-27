B.C. RCMP seek truck stolen with Pomeranian puppy still inside

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen truck that had the owner’s Pomeranian puppy inside when it was taken.
Police say the truck was taken between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday near Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road in Langford.
The stolen truck is a grey 2006 Ford F-250 SuperCab with B.C. licence plate PM7621. The vehicle had an attached camper on it, which police have since recovered.
The truck, however, and the three-month old puppy named ‘Nugget’ remain missing.
On Friday, the dog’s owner took to Facebook to say the puppy was believed to have been spotted in Langley with a woman between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and an average build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
