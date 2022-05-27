2 men charged in connection with carjacking in Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation in Richmond Hill, police say.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 10 p.m., officers received reports of a carjacking at a plaza in the Leslie Street and Green Hill area.

Police said the victim was sitting in his Mercedes in the parking lot when he was approached by two men who were armed with handguns.

According to police, the victim was assaulted and his watch, wallet and cell phone were stolen.

Officers said the suspects then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers said the force’s Air2 helicopter was able to follow the suspects and they were located at an address in Toronto with the stolen vehicle.

Police said the men were taken into custody, and officers recovered the vehicle.

According to police, a 19-year-old man from Oshawa and a 19-year-old man with no fixed address were arrested.

They have each been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Police said the force is leading a new GTA-wide task force which includes members of the Toronto police, Peel Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Durham police and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario as a result of the recent increase in carjacking incidents.

“This task force will further co-ordinate law enforcement efforts across the GTA to combat this issue,” the release reads.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.