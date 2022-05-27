Menu

Crime

Guelph police arrest high school volleyball ref on sexual assault charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 11:28 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say they have laid sexual assault charges against a 63-year-old man from Dashwood who was working as a referee at a recent high school volleyball tournament in the area. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they have laid sexual assault charges against a 63-year-old man from Dashwood who was working as a referee at a recent high school volleyball tournament in the area.

Police say an investigation began on May 11 into the man’s actions at the tournament, which was held at the University of Guelph from May 2 through May 4.

Read more: North York man’s arrest leads to Guelph’s largest fentanyl bust, police say

A number of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 came forth to report inappropriate sexual conduct by a man.

Police say two girls, aged 17, who were working at a game at a Guelph high school on March 29 also reported similar incidents.

They say the 63-year-old man is facing numerous sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation charges in connection with their investigation.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. cab driver suffers minor injuries after downtown stabbing, police say

According to police, the man has worked as a youth volleyball referee for over 30 years, including the last 20 in at schools across Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin counties and Waterloo Region.

They say area school boards have been contacted by police about the incidents.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
