Guelph police arrest high school volleyball ref on sexual assault charges

Guelph police say they have laid sexual assault charges against a 63-year-old man from Dashwood who was working as a referee at a recent high school volleyball tournament in the area.

Police say an investigation began on May 11 into the man’s actions at the tournament, which was held at the University of Guelph from May 2 through May 4.

A number of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 came forth to report inappropriate sexual conduct by a man.

Police say two girls, aged 17, who were working at a game at a Guelph high school on March 29 also reported similar incidents.

They say the 63-year-old man is facing numerous sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation charges in connection with their investigation.

According to police, the man has worked as a youth volleyball referee for over 30 years, including the last 20 in at schools across Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin counties and Waterloo Region.

They say area school boards have been contacted by police about the incidents.