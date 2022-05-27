Winning $100,000 ticket sold in Peterborough in 2021 still unclaimed: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

The OLG says there are just two weeks remaining to claim a winning $100,000 lottery ticket that was sold in Peterborough last year.

The ticket is from the June 12, 2021, Encore draw as part of the Lotto 6/49 draw.

The OLG says the winning selection was 8974336. The $100,000 prize is awarded when the last six of the seven numbers match in exact order.

Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The OLG says the owner or owners of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it, and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

You can check tickets at OLG.ca or use the OLG mobile app to scan the ticket barcode. You can also call the OLG’s WIN! line at 416-870-8946 or 1-866-891-8946.