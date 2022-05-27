Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

North Point Douglas residents look to resolve homelessness problem

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 11:30 am
North Point Douglas residents are looking to resolve a growing homelessness problem they say is only getting worse. View image in full screen
North Point Douglas residents are looking to resolve a growing homelessness problem they say is only getting worse. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

North Point Douglas residents are looking to resolve a growing homelessness problem they say is only getting worse.

Encampments have been popping up in parks, along the river banks, as well as behind the sign that welcomes people to the neighbourhood.

Residents say they are concerned about what these encampments are leaving behind, such as needles.

“The encampments that we’re seeing just create a prolific amount of garbage,” said Howard Warren, spokesperson for the Residents Association.

“Now all these naturalized bushes are trampled.”

Read more: Point Douglas residents take it upon themselves to clean up debris, garbage

The Residents Association held a meeting Thursday night to discuss the issue and it is looking toward partnering with a community organization called St. Boniface Streetlinks.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The organization offers a hands-on approach to homelessness through social assistance, help with addiction, help with mental health, and assistance in getting a roof over their heads, Warren said.

North Point Douglas Coun. Ross Eadie said the city’s current approach could be much better.

“There are some spaces along the river in North Point Douglas that people don’t use as park space and stuff. I would prefer that we direct them there — keep them out of our parks because families are afraid,” he said.

The problem has become significantly worse since the pandemic, Warren and Eadie noted.

Click to play video: '‘Where the hell are we supposed to go?’: Campers say a tent city tear down won’t keep them away' ‘Where the hell are we supposed to go?’: Campers say a tent city tear down won’t keep them away
‘Where the hell are we supposed to go?’: Campers say a tent city tear down won’t keep them away – May 22, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagSt. Boniface Street Links tagHomelessness in Winnipeg tagHomelessness Solutions tagGrowing homelessness problem tagNorth Point Douglas residents concerned with encampments tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers