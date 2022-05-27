North Point Douglas residents look to resolve homelessness problem

Send this page to someone via email

North Point Douglas residents are looking to resolve a growing homelessness problem they say is only getting worse.

Encampments have been popping up in parks, along the river banks, as well as behind the sign that welcomes people to the neighbourhood.

Residents say they are concerned about what these encampments are leaving behind, such as needles.

“The encampments that we’re seeing just create a prolific amount of garbage,” said Howard Warren, spokesperson for the Residents Association.

“Now all these naturalized bushes are trampled.”

The Residents Association held a meeting Thursday night to discuss the issue and it is looking toward partnering with a community organization called St. Boniface Streetlinks.

The organization offers a hands-on approach to homelessness through social assistance, help with addiction, help with mental health, and assistance in getting a roof over their heads, Warren said.

North Point Douglas Coun. Ross Eadie said the city’s current approach could be much better.

“There are some spaces along the river in North Point Douglas that people don’t use as park space and stuff. I would prefer that we direct them there — keep them out of our parks because families are afraid,” he said.

The problem has become significantly worse since the pandemic, Warren and Eadie noted.

