Most Ottawa residents still without power expected to get it back Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 6:17 am
The vast majority of Ottawa residents still without power after a powerful weekend storm are expected to get their hydro back today.

Hydro Ottawa says it’s aiming to have the bulk of its system up and running by the end of the day, with smaller pockets to be recovered over the weekend.

It warns, however, that weather may affect restoration efforts if more severe wind, rain and thunderstorms occur.

Meanwhile, Hydro One has said customers in the Bancroft, Perth and Tweed regions are expected to be without power for several days.

Read more: 11th person dies from weekend storm, tens of thousands Ontarians still without power

Hydro One says about 61,000 of its customers are still without power and Hydro Ottawa says 37,000 of its customers are still impacted.

At least 11 people died as a result of the storm that swept across Ontario on Saturday.

The latest death, reported Thursday, was that of a 58-year-old man who provincial police say was struck by a falling tree in a remote area of the Municipality of Marmora & Lake.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
