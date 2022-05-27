Menu

Politics

Greater Toronto and Hamilton region focus of Ontario’s political leaders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2022 6:03 am
Click to play video: 'Parties begin final push with one week left until Ontario election day' Parties begin final push with one week left until Ontario election day
WATCH ABOVE: Parties begin final push with one week left until Ontario election day.

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties will be campaigning largely in the vote-rich Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area today as election day approaches.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who is seeking to hold on to the premier’s office, will be speaking in Oakville today and is set to host a rally in Kitchener tonight.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath heads first to east Toronto, then the Hamilton region and later to Mississauga, with a stop in Paris, Ont., along the way.

Read more: Ontario election 2022: Find your riding, local candidates

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be Mississauga to discuss his party’s plan to oppose a new highway promised by the Tories, before heading to Brampton.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be making a climate announcement in Hamilton before heading to Brampton later in the day.

Ontario’s election is set for June 2.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
