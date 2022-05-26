Menu

Crime

Hamilton man charged in fatal September crash near Gage Park that left woman dead

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 26, 2022 4:31 pm
A collision in the area of Balsam and Maplewood in Hamilton in September 2021 View image in full screen
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Hamilton that left a woman dead. Global News

A Hamilton, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in the lower city last fall.

Hamilton police say it happened on Balsam Avenue near Maplewood Avenue on Sept. 29, 2021, where a pickup truck that had been reported stolen crashed into another car.

The 51-year-old woman behind the wheel of the car suffered serious injuries, while police said the driver of the stolen truck fled the scene on foot.

The woman was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

On Tuesday, Thomas Jordan, 32, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death, failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, flight from a peace officer, and possession over $5,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had also been called in to investigate, as the truck had been involved in an earlier crash on Gage Avenue and police had located the vehicle before it sped away and became involved in the fatal crash.

In January, the director of the SIU found that there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officers involved had committed a criminal offence in connection with the woman’s death, and as a result, no charges were laid against police.

