Folklorama looking to ‘re-ignite’ popular festival after two years away

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s largest and longest-running multicultural festival is back in action this summer at pavilions around Winnipeg.

The popular event, now in its 51st season, will feature 24 pavilions of authentic food, displays and more, representing cultures around the world.

Folklorama’s executive director Teresa Cotoneo told 680 CJOB everyone involved in the festival’s production is looking forward to bringing back the two-week long event — especially after two years away.

“Our team here and our ethnocultural artists have done their best, but it’s been tough,” Contoneo said.

“It’s been tough to recreate the wheel, and not having the festival to work towards presents its own challenges, so this is really a time for us to re-ignite.

“Hopefully we’re coming out on the other side of this (pandemic) and we’re looking forward to being in person again.”

Folklorama runs July 31 and runs until Aug. 13, with an outdoor kick-off event July 23 at Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre.

