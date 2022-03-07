Menu

Entertainment

Russian Pavilion bowing out of Folklorama in support of Ukrainians

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 11:29 am
A display at Folklorama's Russian Pavilion in years past. View image in full screen
A display at Folklorama's Russian Pavilion in years past. Twitter / Russian Pavilion

A long-running pavilion at the world’s largest and longest-running multicultural event will not be part of this summer’s festival due to the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Pavilion at Winnipeg’s Folklorama — part of the celebration of the city’s diversity for two decades — will remain closed until further notice due to an inability to present its program without wading into the politics surrounding Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring country.

Read more: Winnipeg goalkeeper trades soccer jersey for army uniform in Ukraine

Story continues below advertisement

“The Association of Russian-Speaking Manitobans is categorically opposed to the military action of Russian government against Ukraine, and we will help the people of Ukraine with every means available to us,” the post said.

“Our first action was sending a package of aid to children on March 1.”

Folklorama, which was inaugurated in 1970, features 40+ cultural pavilions each summer, highlighting traditional food, dance, song and cultural displays from around the world.

This year’s event is scheduled for July 31 – Aug. 13 at locations throughout Winnipeg.

