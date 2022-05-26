Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former B.C. legislature clerk to be sentenced July 4 for $1,900 in misspending

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Former clerk of B.C. legislature found guilty of fraud and breach of trust' Former clerk of B.C. legislature found guilty of fraud and breach of trust
Former clerk of the B.C. legislature Craig James has been found guilty Thursday of fraud and breach of trust. Richard Zussman has the breaking news details.

A former clerk of the B.C. legislature is set to be sentenced on July 4 after he was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust.

The fraud charge against Craig James was stayed last week because it was related to the same set of evidence involving nearly $1,900 in claims he made for work attire, so a conviction was not entered on that count.

He was found not guilty on three other counts of breach of trust related to a $258,000 retirement benefit and the purchase of a wood splitter and trailer that he said were bought for emergency preparedness at the legislature.

Read more: B.C. premier grateful ‘very sad chapter’ in legislature history over with Craig James verdict

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court said James breached the standard of conduct expected of him in his public position in a “serious and marked way” when he dishonestly claimed expenses for dress shirts, a tie and a suit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She said the clothing bought in London and Vancouver was claimed as chamber attire and that James benefited himself at the public’s expense.

The trial heard he bought dozens of items like cuff links, books and commemorative coins while on trips to the United Kingdom, the United States and Hong Kong, but Holmes found there wasn’t enough evidence to suggest they were for personal use.

Click to play video: 'Whistleblower Darryl Plecas reacts to verdict' Whistleblower Darryl Plecas reacts to verdict
Whistleblower Darryl Plecas reacts to verdict
© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC politics tagFraud tagBC Legislature tagBreach Of Trust tagCraig James tagCraig James trial tagmisspending tagFormer BC legislature clerk found guilty tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers