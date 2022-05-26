Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops on lookout for suspect in attempted child abduction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 1:51 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a suspect in the attempted abduction of a child Wednesday afternoon.

The child wasn’t hurt in the incident, police said, and the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV.

Read more: Winnipeg man in custody after 12-year-old boy abducted, sexually assaulted downtown

The man is described as between 35 and 40 years old and five feet seven inches tall with a medium build. He was unshaven, with curly brown hair, and wearing a cap, a dark T-shirt, khaki pants and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

