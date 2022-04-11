Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man in custody after 12-year-old boy abducted, sexually assaulted downtown

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 3:35 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers. 

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a list of serious charges after a 12-year-old boy was abducted from a Main Street bus stop and sexually assaulted Saturday evening.

Police said the boy was waiting for a bus near the Forks when a man offered him candy. When he refused, the man grabbed him and walked him to a nearby home on Stradbrook Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg man in custody as police investigate sexual assault of girl, 12

According to police, the boy was given alcohol, threatened, and sexually assaulted. He was able to escape and call for help when the suspect fell asleep, and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The man, 44, was arrested at the Stradbrook location.

He faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, as well as kidnapping, uttering threats, giving liquor to a minor, and mischief under $5,000.

