Canada

Some Nova Scotia beaches may go unsupervised because of lifeguard shortage

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 26' Global News Morning Halifax: May 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The organization responsible for providing lifeguards on Nova Scotia’s beaches is struggling to fill all of its positions for the coming season.

Paul D’Eon, director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service, says that with beaches set to open July 1, the service has six unfilled positions.

D’Eon says the staffing challenge is caused in part by two years of lost training for young swimmers as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Thousands of camping sites booked on Day 1 of Nova Scotia’s new reservation system

The service supervises 25 beaches and hires between 80 and 90 lifeguards across the province.

D’Eon says some beaches may have to close if enough trained lifeguards can’t be found.

He says that when a beach is closed due to a lack of supervision, swimming is still allowed but at people’s own risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
