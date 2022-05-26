Menu

Health

Quebec drops section of assisted-death bill to ensure it gets adopted quickly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec contemplates giving Alzheimer’s patients advance consent for medical aid in dying' Quebec contemplates giving Alzheimer’s patients advance consent for medical aid in dying
Quebec has tabled a bill to change its medical assistance in dying law. If adopted, the eligibility requirements would be expanded to include patients with certain neurocognitive diseases. As Global’s Olivia O'Malley reports, the motion has been a long time coming but opposition parties say the important issue should be debated for more than two weeks.

The Quebec government is removing a section of its end-of-life care bill that would have allowed quadriplegics and people with cerebral palsy to receive an assisted death.

Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters Thursday he is making the change to ensure the bill passes quickly through the legislature before the summer break and fall election.

Read more: Medically assisted deaths rose by 17% in 2020, continuing upward trend: Health Canada

He says opposition parties expressed concern with the bill, which was tabled Wednesday, because the question of extending medical aid in dying to people with neuromuscular disorders was never debated in the province.

Bill 38 needs unanimous approval from all five parties in the legislature for it to pass quickly. The main thrust of the bill is to allow people with severe Alzheimer’s disease to receive an assisted death.

Commentary: Canadians with mental illness should be eligible for assisted death, feds agree

Quebec’s medical-aid-in-dying law requires that patients give written consent to an assisted death within 90 days of the procedure.

Patients with severe Alzheimer’s, however, are usually incapable of offering clear and informed consent and are therefore currently prohibited under law from accessing medical aid in dying.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec health tagAlzheimer's tagChristian Dube tagAssisted Death tagMAID tagEnd of life care tagMedical aid in dying tagBill 38 tagAlzheimer's MAID access tagQuebec assisted-death bill tagQuebec Bill 38 tag

