Calgary police need help identifying arson suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is responsible for deliberately setting fire to a residential property in Varsity last week.

At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 28, police said an unknown man was captured on surveillance video setting fire to a shed behind a home in the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive N.W.

The fire spread to the home, where the residents were sleeping at the time.

Read more: Calgary fire arson unit called to Varsity Estates after suspicious fire

Police said the homeowners were able to safely make it out of the house.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters investigating after a fire has caused extensive damage to a home in Varsity on May 18, 2022. Global News

The Calgary Police Service spoke to several witnesses and reviewed CCTV from the area and are now looking for the suspect, who officers also believe may have committed a car prowling in the area before setting the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Police released the following photo of the suspect on Thursday morning.

View image in full screen Calgary police are searching for a man believed to have deliberately set a fire in the Varsity neighbourhood early Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Courtesy, Calgary police

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.