Former UFC fighter charged with second-degree murder after Laval home invasion

A man who allegedly stabbed a teenager after a suspected home invasion in Laval on Tuesday did not act in self-defence, according to police.

Former professional mixed martial artist Edouardo “El dogo” Larenas, 41, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder following the death of a 17-year-old boy, the Sûreté du Québec police said.

His partner, who was present at the time of the death, Gladys Rosana Lopez, is facing one count of accessory after the fact.

The charges were laid against the Argentinian couple on Wednesday.

Laval police say Larnas called 911 to report an alleged home invasion at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, after seeking shelter in a nearby family member’s home.

When police officers arrived at the couple’s residence, they found the teenager stabbed in the upper body.

The heavyweight fighter mainly competed in Canadian-based MMA promotions but did have one appearance on the preliminary card of the UFC58.

His last appearance in the octagon was in May 2018.

Larnas has a record of six wins and six losses in his professional career.