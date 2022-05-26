Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former UFC fighter charged with second-degree murder after Laval home invasion

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Laval Home Invasion' Laval Home Invasion
The Sureté du Québec is investigating the death of a man in his 20s after a suspected home invasion in the Sainte-Rose district of Laval. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

A man who allegedly stabbed a teenager after a suspected home invasion in Laval on Tuesday did not act in self-defence, according to police.

Former professional mixed martial artist Edouardo “El dogo” Larenas, 41, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder following the death of a 17-year-old boy, the Sûreté du Québec police said.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police investigate death in suspected home invasion north of Montreal

His partner, who was present at the time of the death, Gladys Rosana Lopez, is facing one count of accessory after the fact.

Trending Stories

The charges were laid against the Argentinian couple on Wednesday.

Laval police say Larnas called 911 to report an alleged home invasion at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, after seeking shelter in a nearby family member’s home.

Story continues below advertisement

When police officers arrived at the couple’s residence, they found the teenager stabbed in the upper body.

READ MORE: Amphetamine pills worth $32M seized in major Quebec drug bust

The heavyweight fighter mainly competed in Canadian-based MMA promotions but did have one appearance on the preliminary card of the UFC58.

His last appearance in the octagon was in May 2018.

Larnas has a record of six wins and six losses in his professional career.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagHomicide tagHome Invasion tagLaval tagSQ tagLaval home invasion tagEdouardo 'El dogo' Larenas tagGladys Rosana Lopez tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers