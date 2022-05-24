Quebec provincial police investigate man’s death in suspected home invasion north of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation after the body of a 20-year-old man was found inside a Laval residence following a suspected home invasion.

Laval police say a couple called 911 to report an alleged home invasion at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The couple, a man and a woman, sought shelter in a nearby home.

Police officers found the man’s body inside the residence.

Police did not provide more details about the death. Investigators are at the scene, trying to determine what happened.

The man and woman are currently in custody, but police say they are not facing charges.

A command post has been set up on the quiet residential street.

The Sûreté du Québec have not said why they took over the investigation but links to organized crime are possible.