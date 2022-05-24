Menu

Crime

Quebec provincial police investigate man’s death in suspected home invasion north of Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 9:58 am
Laval police is investigating the death of a man in his 20s after his body was found in a home in Ste. Rose, Laval. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines was on Place du Cormoran where police believe an attempted home invasion went wrong.

Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation after the body of a 20-year-old man was found inside a Laval residence following a suspected home invasion.

Laval police say a couple called 911 to report an alleged home invasion at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The couple, a man and a woman, sought shelter in a nearby home.

Police officers found the man’s body inside the residence.

Read more: Stabbing outside Montreal metro station leads to arrest

Police did not provide more details about the death. Investigators are at the scene, trying to determine what happened.

The man and woman are currently in custody, but police say they are not facing charges.

A command post has been set up on the quiet residential street.

The Sûreté du Québec have not said why they took over the investigation but links to organized crime are possible.

