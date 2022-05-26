Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man who admitted to participating in terrorism activity to be sentenced

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 8:15 am
Hussein Borhot, 36, pictured in Calgary Thursday, April 28, 2022. He pleaded guilty to one count of participating in terrorism group activity between May 9 and June 7, 2014, and the commission of the offence of kidnapping for a terrorist group while in Syria. View image in full screen
Hussein Borhot, 36, pictured in Calgary Thursday, April 28, 2022. He pleaded guilty to one count of participating in terrorism group activity between May 9 and June 7, 2014, and the commission of the offence of kidnapping for a terrorist group while in Syria. Global News

A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State is to be sentenced today in a Calgary courtroom.

Hussein Borhot, who is 36, has pleaded guilty to one count of participating in terrorism group activity between May 9, 2013, and June 7, 2014, as well as to kidnapping for a terrorist group while in Syria.

Read more: Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State

RCMP arrested him in July 2020 after a seven-year investigation.

An agreed statement of facts read in court last month said Borhot travelled to Syria through Turkey to join the Islamic State.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State' Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State
Calgary man admits to terrorism charges related to Islamic State – Apr 28, 2022

The statement said he signed up as a fighter, received substantial training and excelled as a sniper, but did not tell his wife or father before the trip.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alleged Calgary ISIS kidnapper ordered released on bail

Court heard that Borhot revealed much of the information to an undercover officer after he returned to Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagSyria tagIslamic State tagTerrorism tagCalgary Court tagHussein Borhot tagHussein Borhot sentence tagkidnapping for a terrorist group tagparticipating in terrorism tagterrorism-related acts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers