3 Londoners facing charges after police cruiser struck by vehicle, officers assaulted

Police are still looking for one of three Londoners facing multiple charges after a vehicle struck a London police cruiser Sunday night.

Just after 9 a.m. on May 22, police say officers saw a man who was wanted by police get into a vehicle near Queens Avenue and English Street.

Police say they then pulled up behind and parked their marked cruiser.

The driver of the car backed into the cruiser, striking it two times before she exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Police say while they tried to arrest one suspect with an outstanding warrant, a second man started to assault the officers.

Officers report that a male suspect with an outstanding warrant resisted arrest.

One of the men damaged a police cruiser, and police say men attempted to flee before being arrested a short distance away.

Officers reported finding suspected methamphetamine, a stun gun and brass knuckles during the arrest.

Both Matthew Lee Smibert, 40, and Christopher Ryan Smibert, 39, face charges of resisting arrest.

Matthew Lee Smibert is also charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Additionally, Christopher Ryan Smibert faces two counts of assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

Police could not locate the female suspect, who they identified as Taylor Lee Eugenio, 26.

Eugenio is charged by way of a warrant of arrest for dangerous operation of a conveyance and

mischief over $5,000.

The two men have upcoming court dates concerning the charges. Police continue to search for Eugenio.