Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 Londoners facing charges after police cruiser struck by vehicle, officers assaulted

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 25, 2022 6:45 pm
London, Ont., police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police are still looking for one of three Londoners facing multiple charges after a vehicle struck a London police cruiser Sunday night.

Just after 9 a.m. on May 22, police say officers saw a man who was wanted by police get into a vehicle near Queens Avenue and English Street.

Police say they then pulled up behind and parked their marked cruiser.

The driver of the car backed into the cruiser, striking it two times before she exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

Police say while they tried to arrest one suspect with an outstanding warrant, a second man started to assault the officers.

Officers report that a male suspect with an outstanding warrant resisted arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Western University grad donates $10M to help future entrepreneurs develop their ideas

One of the men damaged a police cruiser, and police say men attempted to flee before being arrested a short distance away.

Trending Stories

Officers reported finding suspected methamphetamine, a stun gun and brass knuckles during the arrest.

Both Matthew Lee Smibert, 40, and Christopher Ryan Smibert, 39, face charges of resisting arrest.

Matthew Lee Smibert is also charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Additionally, Christopher Ryan Smibert faces two counts of assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

London police are trying to locate the female suspect, who they identified as Taylor Lee Eugenio, 26.
London police are trying to locate the female suspect, who they identified as Taylor Lee Eugenio, 26. Via London Police Service

Police could not locate the female suspect, who they identified as Taylor Lee Eugenio, 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Eugenio is charged by way of a warrant of arrest for dangerous operation of a conveyance and
mischief over $5,000.

The two men have upcoming court dates concerning the charges. Police continue to search for Eugenio.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagAssault tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont taglps tagSuspect on the loose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers