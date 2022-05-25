Menu

Health

Quebec bill would give Alzheimer’s patients access to medical aid in dying

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 1:43 pm
Sandra Demontigny and Dominic Toupin in their home in Lévis, Que., Saturday, March 26, 2022. Demontigny, who is suffering from early Alzheimer disease, is seeking for medical aid in dying for when the time comes. View image in full screen
Sandra Demontigny and Dominic Toupin in their home in Lévis, Que., Saturday, March 26, 2022. Demontigny, who is suffering from early Alzheimer disease, is seeking for medical aid in dying for when the time comes. acques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec has tabled a bill that would extend the province’s assisted death legislation to people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Wednesday that Bill 38 would allow people with severe and incurable diseases to consent to an assisted death before they become mentally or physically incapable of doing so.

Read more: Quebec woman who fought to expand medical aid in dying has passed away

The bill comes after a special legislative committee recommended last December to expand end-of-life care.

Quebec’s medical aid in dying law requires that patients give written consent to an assisted death within 90 days of the procedure.

Read more: New study finds medical aid in dying not driven by lack of access to palliative care

Patients with severe Alzheimer’s, however, are usually incapable of offering clear and informed consent and are therefore prohibited under law from accessing medical aid in dying.

Bill 38 was tabled late in the legislative session and will only be adopted before the summer break — and the fall election — if it receives unanimous support from all five parties.

Click to play video: 'Quebec mulling changing rules governing access to medical aid in dying' Quebec mulling changing rules governing access to medical aid in dying
Quebec mulling changing rules governing access to medical aid in dying – May 21, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
