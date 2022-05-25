Hangar 11 at Edmonton’s Blatchford Field designated historic resource

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton hangar that was a vital link in supplying arms and materials to allied forces in the Second World War has been declared a historic resource.

Edmonton city council on Tuesday declared Hangar 11 at Blatchford Field a municipal historic resource.

Read more: City of Edmonton considers selling historic wartime hangar to save it

The hangar was constructed in 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Force, now the U.S. Air Force. The city said Hangar 11 played a significant role in the Lend-Lease program that had the U.S. provide military equipment to the allies before and after it joined the war.

View image in full screen Hangar 11 at Edmonton’s Blatchford Field in an updated handout photo. Courtesy, City of Edmonton

“It’s doubtful that the eastern front war would have been won without the military supplies provided to US allies through Canada,” principal heritage planner David Johnston said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hangar 11 was vital in that phase of the war and is a remarkable piece of history Edmontonians can look on with pride.”

Once the United States entered the war, the city said the country built a series of airfields. Edmonton’s airfield at Blatchford Field became the headquarters of the Alaskan Wing and Air Transport Command.

2:10 City of Edmonton considers selling historic airplane Hangar 11 City of Edmonton considers selling historic airplane Hangar 11 – Feb 1, 2021

The city said the field was, at times, the busiest airfield in the world with nearly 900 flights arriving each day. It’s believed Blatchford Field supported the transfer of 7,000 to 10,000 Lend-Lease aircraft to the Allies between 1943 and 1945.

Hangar 11 is believed to be the last remaining building of its kind in western Canada.

Read more: Council buys time on Hangar 11 as opportunity cost goes up

Story continues below advertisement

The historic resource declaration means the owners of Hangar 11 will receive a $5-million grant over the course of 10 years to assist with rehabilitation of the building.

“The sheer scale of the building makes the cost of rehabilitation significant,” Johnston said.

“The new owners are intending on repurposing the building to accommodate a mixed-use development with student housing and commercial uses The preservation of the structure also addresses sustainability and climate change adaptation considerations, with the retention of the embodied energy in the building and the diversion of demolition materials from the landfill.”

The grant will come from the city’s Heritage Resources Reserve.