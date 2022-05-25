Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Wednesday, May 25

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 6:52 am
Click to play video: 'Healthcare top of mind as Ontario election looms' Healthcare top of mind as Ontario election looms
WATCH ABOVE: Healthcare is top of mind for many Ontarians with an election looming. A recent Ipsos poll shows it is one of the main issues that could determine how voters cast their ballots. As Caryn Lieberman reports, people will be looking to the parties to see how they plan to handle long delays and wait times.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Brampton: Makes an announcement. 10 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: Announces plan to deliver mental health care to young people and students. 9:30 a.m., Outside 2413 Lakeshore Blvd. W.

Peterborough: Visits areas affected by storm. 12:30 p.m., Outside Immaculate Conception C.E.S., 76 Robinson St.

Belleville: Visits Bay of Quinte. 5 p.m., Belleville Zwick Lions Club Pavilion, West Zwick’s Island Park, 10 Bay Bridge Rd

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement. 9 a.m., 3765 Keele St.

Toronto: Attends an Ontario Liberal party event. 1:40 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Huntsville: Announces the Green Plan for Parry Sound-Muskoka alongside local candidate Matt Richter. 9 a.m., 26 Fairy Avenue

Huntsville: Canvassing. 1 p.m., 37 Silver St.

Gravenhurst: Meet and greet in Ryde Township. 4 p.m., Ryde Community Co-Op, Pavilion 1642 Barkway Rd

Gravenhurst: Meet and greet in Ryde Township. 5:30 p.m., Starting from Ryde Community Co-Op, Pavilion 1642 Barkway Rd

© 2022 The Canadian Press
