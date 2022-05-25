Montreal mayor condemns gun violence after Riviere-des-Prairies daycare hit with bullets

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante is condemning recent acts of gun violence in the city after a local daycare was struck with gunfire.

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired near two daycare centres in the Rivière-des-Prairies area of ​​Montreal on Tuesday evening.

The gunfire at the corner of André-Ampère and Charles-Renard avenues was reported to police at about 5:30 p.m.

Police found a number of bullet impacts on the Bambino Village daycare building and a parked car according to Montreal police.

No injuries were reported and police have no suspects.

Mayor Valier Plante took to Twitter, vowing to fight against gun violence in the city. She said she was “extremely troubled” by the incident.

“We are working closely with the SPVM to shed light on this unacceptable gesture. Rest assured that we will not give into fear. We will continue to work hard to prevent this kind of crime,” Plante said.

J’ai été extrêmement troublée d’apprendre que des tirs ont atteint les vitres d’une garderie dans RDP-PAT. Heureusement, il n’y a pas de blessé selon les informations dont nous disposons pour le moment, mais cette situation demeure très préoccupante. #polmtl (1/2) — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 25, 2022

