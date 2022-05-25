Menu

Entertainment

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard’s cross examination continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 6:19 am
Click to play video: 'Hedley singer testifies in his own defence' Hedley singer testifies in his own defence
WATCH ABOVE: The lead singer of the Canadian pop band Hedley testified in the Toronto trial where he is facing two charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference. As Seán O’Shea reports, Jacob Hoggard denies he had non-consensual sex with two women, one of whom was 16 at the time.

TORONTO — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to return to the stand today at his sex assault trial.

The Hedley frontman has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Prosecutors allege he violently and repeatedly raped two women, one of whom was 16 at the time, in two separate incidents in the fall of 2016.

The complainants have testified they cried and said no during the encounters, which took place in Toronto-area hotel rooms.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard testifies at sex assault trial in Toronto

Hoggard began his testimony Tuesday, saying both encounters were consensual and passionate.

He said he relied on verbal and non-verbal cues to gauge consent with each of the complainants.

Click to play video: 'Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teenage girl, woman in 2016 incidents' Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teenage girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teenage girl, woman in 2016 incidents – May 5, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
