Beloved former Fredericton city councillor John MacDermid dies at age 54

Former Fredericton city councillor John MacDermid has died. He was 54.

MacDermid, who served on the municipal council for eight years, was battling Wilson’s disease – a rare genetic disorder characterized by excess copper stored in various parts of the body tissues, particularly the liver, brain and corneas of the eyes.

He served in Ward 10 and was known for his passion and civic duty.

“You will be remembered for your passion for lifelong learning and duty-bound civic engagement which allowed you to touch many lives,” according to his obituary. “Your sartorial style and signature everyday look, which was often met with side-glances, will illuminate our memories of you. You sported your scarves with such aplomb that colleagues were tempted to follow suit while contemplating your ideas for invigorating the city.”

The City of Fredericton also shared the news about MacDermid’s passing on Tuesday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of former Coun. John MacDermid, Ward 10 councillor from 2013-2021,” a tweet read. “John was known around the council table for his strong convictions, great wit, and exceptional taste in scarves. He will be greatly missed.”

Fredericton South MLA David Coon also shared his condolences on social media.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies to John’s wife Meaghan Seagrave, to his Mom and siblings, and to his colleagues and friends,” he said in a Facebook post. “He and I held many joint community town halls in his ward in the southwestern part of my riding, to hear from our common constituents. He was committed to making Fredericton as good as it possibly could be for all who call our city home.”

MacDermid’s obituary describes a life of service, especially to the City of Fredericton, and his lasting impact on the lives of his friends and family.

“We are profoundly grateful for all the family and friends who came to sit, share, sing, and reach out to you with love,” the obituary said. “The magnitude of our lives may be measured by those who show up at times like these and it’s clear that your life was immense.”

A service is planned for later in the summer months.