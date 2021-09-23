Downtown Fredericton skateboard park gets red-ribbon grand opening

Send this page to someone via email

The ribbon is cut.

After delaying the grand opening twice due to bad weather, Garrison Skatepark in Fredericton’s downtown got a proper unveiling Thursday.

Advocacy for the park began in 2018. It’s a 15,300 square foot park, with what is known as a world-class plaza terrain, a large enclosed bowl complex, and a one-of-a-kind ‘organic flow zone.’

Former city councillor John MacDermid said he was happy to see the park up and running, adding that the location was critical.

“Skateparks like this are a destination,” he said in an interview. “So you’ve got people coming from Moncton, Saint John and elsewhere (who) drop their daughter or son off to skate for a couple of hours, and that (allows) them to go downtown, get a bite to eat, do some shopping. That’s where it became critical that it be downtown.”

Many skaters, bikers and scooters were on hand for the announcement and even gave a demonstration to several councillors and city staff.

Mayor Kate Rogers said the discussion began a while ago, and community consultation was a big part of the process.

“I remember the conversations first started around the council table that I was at — but potentially they started before that — and it was a lot of wonderful public consultation, a lot of volunteer hours given by the community who care deeply about this,” she said at the unveiling.

The skatepark is located along St. Anne’s Point Boulevard and the St. John River and near the city hall parking lot.

The use of this facility is free for all, and all ages and abilities are welcome.

Here are some of the park rules:

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Don’t stand in the park. Observers and parents should be on the sides outside of the skateable area.

Don’t sit on skate features. Benches will be installed this summer.

Make room for others and watch how others use the park. Take turns.

Go with the flow. Don’t skate against the stream.

Please pick up all your garbage and throw it in a can.

One person in the bowl at a time.

If you can’t get out of the bowl on your own, please don’t go in it.

