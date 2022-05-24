Edmonton Oilers look for commanding series lead against Calgary Flames

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a familiar situation for the Edmonton Oilers when they host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place Tuesday night. (630 CHED Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).

The Oilers lead the series 2-1. They also had a 2-1 lead in the last round against the L.A. Kings but lost Game 4 4-0.

“I feel like we should actually be grateful for the last round and the ups-and-downs of it,” said defenceman Tyson Barrie. “We just know it’s far from over. We have a great opportunity in front of us to take a big step and a big lead. The last time we had that opportunity, I would say we weren’t even close to grabbing it.”

“We don’t look at the past too much, but I think we can learn from the last series. Game 4 was probably our worst of the series,” said captain Connor McDavid.

The Oilers won Game 3 behind a hat trick from Evander Kane, four assists from Leon Draisaitl and three assists by McDavid.

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter wants to see more from his big line of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk. After Wednesday’s morning skate, he said the trio “was a good regular season line for us.”

“We got some guys who can play better. Generally, the top players kind of control that kind of the game pretty well,” Sutter added.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Draisaitl

Hyman – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Foegele – McLeod – Yamamoto

Archibald – Ryan – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie

Smith