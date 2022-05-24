Hundreds of fans pack Churchill Square for Edmonton Oilers community rally

Send this page to someone via email

A sea of orange and blue took over Churchill Square Tuesday afternoon as the city held an Edmonton Oilers community rally in advance of the Battle of Alberta Game 4.

The city hosted a “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in front of city hall over the noon hour.

“The city has been absolutely electric,” said Oilers Entertainment Group communications & gaming executive vice president Tim Shipton.

“We can feel it every single day. The team can feel it. The passion that exists in the city for the Oilers.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We can feel it every single day. The team can feel it. The passion that exists in the city for the Oilers."

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans at the “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News

Shipton said the team and city wanted to hold a family-friendly event for kids and fans to attend during the day — the event coincided with a PD day for most Edmonton students.

“I think they’re going to do good,” said Calia Maclachlan, whose dad Jerry brought her to the celebration. “I’m not sure about Calgary, because they’re not doing that good.”

Dad added he was super excited about the series.

“Tonight is definitely going to be the game of the series,” Jerry said.

View image in full screen Calia Maclachlan, and her dad Jerry, at the “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News

Edmonton is undoubtedly a passionate hockey town, and Shipton said the energy fans are bringing now is unbelievable.

“For folks who were around for the 2006 run, that was pretty special. First year in the building was special. But this is another level,” he said of Game 3 in Edmonton on the weekend.

“That building on Sunday night was as loud as any NHL building I’ve heard — it was as loud as Rogers Place has ever been.

“The players feel it, they feed off of it. So our message to the fans is just keep it going. We want that home ice advantage and we want this run to go on as long as possible.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The players feel it, they feed off of it. So our message to the fans is just keep it going. We want that home ice advantage and we want this run to go on as long as possible."

Among those in attendance at Churchill Square were Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, city councillors, and several Oilers alumni, including Dwayne Roloson, Ladislav Šmíd, Craig MacTavish, Kevin Lowe, and Jason Strudwick.

Hunter the Lynx and the Orange and Blue Ice Crew were also there.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans at the “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News

Those with their Oilers spirit on full display were eligible to win one of two pairs of tickets to Tuesday’s game.

The city is also opening up Churchill Square as a place to watch Oilers home games on a large screen at night.

Fans are asked to bring lawn chairs for the free, family-friendly, alcohol-free viewing parties. Food trucks will also be on site. Game 4 begins at 7:30 p.m.

1 6 View image in gallery mode An Edmonton Oilers fan at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News 2 6 View image in gallery mode Oilers fever has hit Edmonton. A massive "Play La Bamba Baby" sign was put up near the Walterdale Bridge. Pictured Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News 3 6 View image in gallery mode Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News 4 6 View image in gallery mode Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News 5 6 View image in gallery mode Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News 6 6 View image in gallery mode An Edmonton Oilers fan at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News