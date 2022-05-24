Menu

Sports

Hundreds of fans pack Churchill Square for Edmonton Oilers community rally

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers rally in Churchill Square in advance of Battle of Alberta Game 4' Edmonton Oilers rally in Churchill Square in advance of Battle of Alberta Game 4
The city hosted a noon hour fan rally in Churchill Square in advance of Tuesday's Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. Sarah Ryan and Kevin Karius have team coverage on the noon news.

A sea of orange and blue took over Churchill Square Tuesday afternoon as the city held an Edmonton Oilers community rally in advance of the Battle of Alberta Game 4.

The city hosted a “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in front of city hall over the noon hour.

Read more: City hosts Edmonton Oilers community rally in Churchill Square

“The city has been absolutely electric,” said Oilers Entertainment Group communications & gaming executive vice president Tim Shipton.

“We can feel it every single day. The team can feel it. The passion that exists in the city for the Oilers.”

Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Edmonton Oilers fans at the “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News

Shipton said the team and city wanted to hold a family-friendly event for kids and fans to attend during the day — the event coincided with a PD day for most Edmonton students.

Click to play video: 'Fans pack Churchill Square for Edmonton Oilers community rally' Fans pack Churchill Square for Edmonton Oilers community rally
Fans pack Churchill Square for Edmonton Oilers community rally

“I think they’re going to do good,” said Calia Maclachlan, whose dad Jerry brought her to the celebration. “I’m not sure about Calgary, because they’re not doing that good.”

Dad added he was super excited about the series.

“Tonight is definitely going to be the game of the series,” Jerry said.

Read more: Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

Calia Maclachlan, and her dad Jerry, at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Calia Maclachlan, and her dad Jerry, at the “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News

Edmonton is undoubtedly a passionate hockey town, and Shipton said the energy fans are bringing now is unbelievable.

Trending Stories
“For folks who were around for the 2006 run, that was pretty special. First year in the building was special. But this is another level,” he said of Game 3 in Edmonton on the weekend.

“That building on Sunday night was as loud as any NHL building I’ve heard — it was as loud as Rogers Place has ever been.

“The players feel it, they feed off of it. So our message to the fans is just keep it going. We want that home ice advantage and we want this run to go on as long as possible.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans thrilled with 4-1 victory over Calgary Flames in Game 3' Edmonton Oilers fans thrilled with 4-1 victory over Calgary Flames in Game 3
Edmonton Oilers fans thrilled with 4-1 victory over Calgary Flames in Game 3

Among those in attendance at Churchill Square were Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, city councillors, and several Oilers alumni, including Dwayne Roloson, Ladislav Šmíd, Craig MacTavish, Kevin Lowe, and Jason Strudwick.

Hunter the Lynx and the Orange and Blue Ice Crew were also there.

Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Edmonton Oilers fans at the “Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally” in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News

Those with their Oilers spirit on full display were eligible to win one of two pairs of tickets to Tuesday’s game.

The city is also opening up Churchill Square as a place to watch Oilers home games on a large screen at night.

Fans are asked to bring lawn chairs for the free, family-friendly, alcohol-free viewing parties. Food trucks will also be on site. Game 4 begins at 7:30 p.m.

BELOW: Photos of fan excitement in Edmonton

16
An Edmonton Oilers fan at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
An Edmonton Oilers fan at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News
26
Oilers fever has hit Edmonton. A massive "Play La Bamba Baby" sign was put up near the Walterdale Bridge. Pictured Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Oilers fever has hit Edmonton. A massive "Play La Bamba Baby" sign was put up near the Walterdale Bridge. Pictured Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News
36
Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News
46
Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News
56
Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Edmonton Oilers fans at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News
66
An Edmonton Oilers fan at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
An Edmonton Oilers fan at the "Let's Go Oilers! Community Rally" in Churchill Square in advance of Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCity of Edmonton tagEdmonton Oilers tagBattle of Alberta tagChurchill Square tagEdmonton Oilers Fans tagEdmonton Oilers Fan Rally tagEdmonton Oilers watch parties tagChurchill Square Oilers fan rally tagChurchill Square Oilers rally tag

