London, Ont. mayor Ed Holder announces retirement ahead of next municipal election

London, Ont., mayor Ed Holder has announced his plans to retire from politics after 14 years in the profession and not seek a second term as mayor in the municipal election in October.

Holder was elected London’s 64th mayor during the October 2018 municipal election, after serving two terms as London West MP from 2008 to 2015.

“The opportunity to serve as mayor has truly been the honour of a lifetime. I’ve often said that mine is the best job anyone could ever hope to have, serving the greatest city in the world,” said Holder.

“As I prepare to enjoy life beyond politics, I take great pride in this council’s accomplishments. Together, we have made historic investments in support of our most vulnerable, along with transformative changes to London’s transit system. Our economy is the strongest anywhere in Ontario, and we’re among the fastest-growing cities in Canada,” he said.

The opportunity to serve as Mayor has truly been the honour of a life-time. In the meantime, there is still much important work to accomplish between now and the election. I remain fully committed to my responsibilities, and duties. #ldnont

“Above all, I remain most proud of Londoners. Repeatedly, we have come together as a community like never before during moments of great joy, and times of unimaginable sadness.”

In his statement Tuesday, Holder said he was looking forward to other pursuits at a “more relaxed pace.”

“My decision not to seek a second term as mayor comes after much reflection and discussions with family,” Holder said. “In the meantime, there’s still much important work to accomplish between now and the election. I remain fully committed to my responsibilities and duties.”

While serving as London West MP Holder also served as the Federal Minister of Science and Technology.

During his time as mayor, he set out to tackle issues such as unemployment, affordable housing and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery that is to follow.

Before entering politics he was the president of Stevenson & Hunt Insurance Brokers and served on the board of the London Chamber of Commerce.

Holder has a long history of community service, having run the Business Cares Food Drive and volunteering with the Rotary Club of London, the United Way and St. John Ambulance in addition to co-chairing the annual Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event in Victoria Park.

– with files from Global News’ Devon Peacock