N.B. reports 5 new deaths in weekly COVID-19 update, hospitalizations down

Five more people have died of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to the province’s weekly update.

The latest report, which covers May 15 to May 21, indicates the deaths involve one person in their 60s, two people in their 70s and two people in their 80s.

Five people also died during the previous week, between May 8 and 14. There have now been a total of 416 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began.

The number of hospitalizations continue to decrease, with the province seeing 21 new hospital admissions last week, down from 24 in the previous week. One of the new hospitalizations was a person between the ages of 10 and 19.

The province says there are now 27 active hospitalizations, down from 35 last week. The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.

There were also 768 new positive PCR tests confirmed in the most recent reporting period, which is a decrease of the 1,004 reported last week.

An additional 642 positive rapid tests were also reported, down from the 838 in last week’s update.