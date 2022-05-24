Global Calgary, Global Edmonton win 4 prairie region RTDNA Awards

Send this page to someone via email

The winners of the 2021 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Global Calgary and Global Edmonton won four awards combined.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Global Calgary had two winning submissions, one in the video category and one in the audio category.

Video category

Breaking News (Large Market)

Audio category

Best Podcast

Global Edmonton also had two winning submissions, both in the video category.

Video category

Excellence in Sports Reporting

News – Live Special Events

The winners of the prairie region awards will now compete with winners from the west, central and east regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Conference & Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.