Features

Global Calgary, Global Edmonton win 4 prairie region RTDNA Awards

By Staff Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 2:00 pm
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded Global Calgary and Global Edmonton with four awards combined. View image in full screen
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded Global Calgary and Global Edmonton with four awards combined. Getty Images

The winners of the 2021 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Global Calgary and Global Edmonton won four awards combined.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognize the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in digital, television and radio across the country.

Global Calgary had two winning submissions, one in the video category and one in the audio category.

Video category

Breaking News (Large Market)

Trending Stories

Audio category

Best Podcast

Global Edmonton also had two winning submissions, both in the video category.

Video category

Excellence in Sports Reporting

News – Live Special Events

The winners of the prairie region awards will now compete with winners from the west, central and east regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Conference & Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.

