Quebec logs 3 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations see increase

Quebec saw a slight increase in hospitalizations Tuesday as the province recorded three new deaths associated with COVID-19.

There were 1,351 people hospitalized with the disease, a rise of four. This comes following the admission of 45 patients while there were 41 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases totaled 47, a drop of nine.

The province also reported 417 new novel coronavirus cases based on PCR testing, which remains accessible only to certain high-risk groups.

On that note, 9,094 tests were administered Sunday, the most recent day for which that data is available.

Quebecers continued to declare the results of their rapid tests, adding 219 in the last day. Of those, 183 were positive for the virus.

The immunization campaign doled out an additional 2,301 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last day. More than 19.8 million shots have been given to date.

Officials say 4,014 health-care workers were absent due to pandemic-related reasons.

The province has reported a total of 1,062,452 official cases and 15,357 deaths since the start of the health crisis.